Emergency crews respond to a vehicle collision with possible injuries on Folly Road

by: Jan-Michael Pugh

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an accident with possible injuries on Folly Road and Bowens Island Drive, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Officials stated that the call came in at 2:23 p.m.

