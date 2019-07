AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews on scene at Rutledge Road and Highway 17 due to downed trees.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District stated that four trees are down on the road.

Crews on scene Hwy 17 and Theodore Bronson for a tree down, one lane of 17 north shut down



Authorities added that Rutledge Road is currently closed.