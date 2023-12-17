CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With rain and the high tide, there has been major flooding issues especially in parts of downtown.

Sunday morning, police began blocking off the usual problem roads that see bad flooding when a storm sweeps through, roads like Huger and Meeting Street.

The flooding was very widespread throughout downtown, police say it made it hard to block off every road that needed it.

One officer told News 2 they ran out of cones to put out because of how many roads were flooded.

At the battery, flood water was reaching over the sea wall and up to some of the houses.

A lot of cars were turning around when they saw the flooding which officials say is always the right thing to do.

“If you don’t have to be out, please stay home. We want people to stay safe,” Emergency management director for the City of Charleston, Ben Alquist said. “We know that there’s going to be high water and very windy conditions throughout the day. It’s going to make driving hazardous. Please, if you don’t have to be out, stay home.”

Others were forced to push their cars off the road after getting stuck.

Alquist says this has been one of the biggest issues they’ve responded to today.

“So far today we’ve already had a few stalled-out vehicles. Cars do not act well with water. It’s very easy for them to get stranded and then you have to have the fire department come and rescue you and in some cases those waters can be much higher than you thought they were.”

You can stay up to date about road closures and conditions on air and here on our website.