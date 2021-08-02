Emergency Management and the American Red Cross, supplying bilingual volunteers at hurricane shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is making sure everyone in the Lowcountry can get help by adding more bilingual volunteers.

“We need Spanish speaking volunteers to join our disaster action team or our DAT teams,” says Mandy McWherter, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross.

McWherter with the Red Cross says the Lowcountry is in need of more Spanish speaking volunteers at hurricane evacuation shelters, as 6 are located in the tri-counties.

“We know there is going to be storms, we know there is going to be damage. As much as we cant anticipate, it’s better for us to know where to outreach to folks that may need help and a better understanding,” she says.

Across the Lowcountry, there are 5.3% in Charleston County, 7% in Berkeley County and 5.8% in Dorchester County of the Hispanic population. With those higher population areas, McWherter says having bilingual volunteers helps communicate the dangers residents’ may not know about.

“We’ll go door to door with bilingual volunteers and reach out to folks where they are, so that they are well aware of the appending dangers when a storms approaching,” she says.

Preparedness and having residents feel secure in any emergency is the Red Cross’ goal when having more bilingual volunteers.

“We are going to keep them as safe as possible in our shelters. they’re not going to be asked for any documentation or ID’s when they’re present. We are going to keep them safe,” McWherter says.

More information on how to sign up to become a volunteer: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/disaster-action-team.html