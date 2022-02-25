CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County residents will be able to apply for emergency rental assistance beginning March 1.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides financial aid to residents who are unable to make rent and utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was suspended last October, but a recent injection of funds has allowed it to open again to new applicants.

The Charleston County Public Library is also making computers and staff available to assist applicants with the process. Spanish-speaking staff will be available at the John L. Dart Library, Folly Beach Library, Hurd/St. Andrews Library, Otranto Road Library, Poe’s/Sullivan’s Island Library, St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library, and Wando Mount Pleasant Library.

Click here to apply.