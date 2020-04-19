Employee at Goose Creek Lowe’s Home Improvement tests positive for COVID-19

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Lowe’s Home Improvement, an employee at their location in Goose Creek on St. James Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Lowe’s said the associate last worked on April 15 and is currently quarantined and receiving care.

They said the store will remain open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.

Also, in an abundance of caution, associates who worked closely with the employee over a period of time have been placed on a paid leave.

Lowe’s added that the well-being of their associates and customers is their priority.