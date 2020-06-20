Employees at two Lowcountry Chick-fil-As test positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Team members of two Lowcountry Chick-Fil-As have tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases were at the Chick-Fil-As located on Rivers Avenue and Centre Pointe Drive.
Once both restaurant found out about the cases, they initiated their response protocol, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurants and following CDC and local health guidelines.
Both restaurants are open but dining rooms remain closed.
Chick-fil-A released a statement addressing both of the restaurants.
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that Team Members at Chick-fil-A Rivers Avenue and Chick-fil-A Centre Point were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurants initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurants. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”Chick-fil-A, Inc.