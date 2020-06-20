Employees at two Lowcountry Chick-fil-As test positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Team members of two Lowcountry Chick-Fil-As have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were at the Chick-Fil-As located on Rivers Avenue and Centre Pointe Drive.

Once both restaurant found out about the cases, they initiated their response protocol, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurants and following CDC and local health guidelines.

Both restaurants are open but dining rooms remain closed.

Chick-fil-A released a statement addressing both of the restaurants.