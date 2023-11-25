MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lot of shoppers have been taking advantage of Black Friday deals but today is Small Business Saturday, a time to support small businesses in the Lowcountry.

It’s a nationwide initiative.

“We’re just happy to be a part of the community and be a small business that supports it.” local barista at Metto Coffee and Tea, Hans Merse said.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to show some more love than usual to small businesses in the area.

Merse said, “I mean that gives back to the community in the end. Plus, you know where everything is coming from, a lot of the times these small mom and pop shops will have the best stuff that you can’t get at those chains or anything like that.”

For Metto in Mount Pleasant, a lot of their employees are students.

Their baristas say supporting their coffee shop ultimately helps a lot of students continue in school.

“Especially in here we have a lot of local college students and people working. So, coming in and supporting our small business you actually get to see it go towards local students and young people trying to do something bigger,” barista, Danielle Murrey said.

Some baristas saying without the support of the community, especially on days like Small Business Saturday, they wouldn’t be able to stay open.

They’re asking customers to not limit the support to one day.

“I think it should be more than one day but starting off with one day is great,” Merse said.