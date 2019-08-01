Emu on the loose in NC last spotted jumping on hood of car

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina are looking for an emu on the loose that was last spotted jumping on the hood of a car before running away.

News outlets report that officials say the emu, nicknamed “Eno”, was sighted over the weekend. Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox says it’s believed to be in the Hillsborough area.

An Orange County government Twitter account posted an emu’s mugshot Friday with the word “wanted” in red letters. Officials say it’s been on the run for about five weeks. They don’t know where the flightless bird escaped from.

Fox says people shouldn’t try to catch it, but instead call animal services.

Fox says owning emus is legal in Orange County. She says they’re often kept on farms and don’t usually run away.

(WSPA) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting that Dorel Juvenile Group USA has recalled two infant sleepers after baby deaths were reported while using the products.

According to CPSC’s report, the sleepers being recalled are the:

Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet (Model BT055CSY)

Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet (Model BT071DHS)

Infant deaths were reported while using the inclined bassinets due to the babies rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, as well as other circumstances.

The bassinets were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, as well as juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017. They were sold for about $60.

Consumers who bought the sleepers are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

To contact Dorel, call 877-657-9546 or text Dorel at 812-373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also call inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com or visit www.safety1st.com and click on “Safety Notices.”