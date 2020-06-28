Escaped inmate is recaptured in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department released a joint press release on the escape and recapture of an escaped Colleton County inmate.

Officials say Emmanuel Hughes, 28, escaped the Colleton County Detention Center on Sunday, June 28 at around 10:35 am.

Hughes was previously arrested for Domestic Violence – High & Aggravated and Assault & Battery third degree earlier in the week by the Walterboro Police Department.

Law enforcement from both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walterboro Police Department responded to the incident.

Both agencies had a perimeter established and a “Code Red Alert” was immediately sent to residents in a 5-mile radius.

Hughes was ultimately spotted and taken back into custody without further incident and will face additional charges as a result of the escape.

A full investigation will be conducted on the incident.