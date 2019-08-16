Everyday Hero: 9/11 Heroes Run

Next month will be eighteen years since the September 11, terrorist attacks and for the past eight years, people in the Lowcountry have honored the men and women in uniform who have and continue to sacrifice so much.

It’s an honor to be able to say thanks for what they do. Heroes helping heroes that’s the mission of the 8th annual 9/11 Heroes run on Daniel Island to be hosted on September 7th. Bringing the community together to honor those we lost on September 11 in uniform.

Since the first 5K was run back in 2012 the 9/11 Heroes Run has raised and donated over $118,000 in life-saving equipment back to our local first responders.

These kits are emergency first aid kits that include tourniquets, chest seals, gauze, and because of the money raised from this event. Over 650 of these med-kits provided to law enforcement officers around the Lowcountry just last month.

Every dollar brought in supports our men and women in uniform, an impact that lasts forever.

You can still register for this family-friendly 5K online thru September 5th.

