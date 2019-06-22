Everyday Hero: Chris Singleton

We have talked about it a lot this past week, the Charleston Church Shooting.

It happened four years ago, but the son of one of the victims is using that tragedy as his mission in life to help others. ​​​

​As baseball still being a huge part of Chris Singleton’s life. He played at Charleston Southern, spent over two years with the Chicago Cubs organization and even threw out the first pitch at the Yankees game this past Monday.

Now Singleton, the Director of Community Outreach for the Charleston Riverdogs. His mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, who was one of the nine people killed inside Emanuel AME church four years ago.

Thru his public speaking, Singleton looks to inspire people each and every day.​

The purpose of the foundation in his name, to love one another not based on race, religion, or skin color but by the contents of one’s character.

​So as Chris continues to spread his word, he says his mother’s spirit lives on thru his work.

On June 30th, the documentary Emanuel will be shown at the Riley Park Club. There will be a panel and a discussion with proceeds going to the Chris Singleton Foundation.​​​