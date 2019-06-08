Everyday Hero: Firefighter rescues puppy

Firefighters get calls for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

They say they never know what they will encounter at the scene of an emergency. A North Charleston firefighter is being recognized as an Everyday Hero for saving a puppy’s life not once but twice.

Captain Paul Bryant says his engine received a 9-1-1 call for an animal in distress at Sumner Avenue and Remount Roads. He said once at the scene he could see the problem was simple but would require some work.

Captain Bryant said a family was on the scene when firefighters arrived. They had tried unsuccessfully to coax the puppy from under the rocks and rubble.



The team of firefighters was determined to pull the puppy from under the debris. Captain Bryant said he got low on the ground and coaxed the puppy as he stretched as far as he could into the rubble. He said he figured the story would have a good ending when he felt the puppy licking fingers.

“Well the dog was licking my fingers from the beginning and then I made contact with him, and he was licking me, and so I knew he was friendly, and he was kind of telling me thank you for taking him out of the hole.”

But that is not the end of this hero’s tale. Captain Bryant took the puppy to the Charleston Animal Society to see if the puppy were microchipped or would be claimed by an owner. It was not.

The new member to the family would soon be given a name reminiscent of his uncertain beginning.

“My daughter actually named him. She said you need to call him Rocky.” North Charleston Police Chief Greg Bulanow says it is all in a days work for First Responders.

“Do you consider these men a group of heroes? Well, it’s what they do every day I am kind of used to it I see the great things they for every member of the community for human beings and for animals as well.”

Tian Griffith is the engineer who caught the rescue on this cell phone.

“How did you have the presence of mind to videotape this did you know that something special was happening? You get that special sense that something special is going to happen. Usually, on calls, you don’t have phones around but I sent back to the truck to get mine because I just knew we were going to see something special.”

They all agree this was an extraordinary days work.

“From the dispatchers that received the call to the police department that was there to the engineer that brought me there to the firefighter that assisted me in taking everything out I know the spotlight is on me but one person does not do it alone.”