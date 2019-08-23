Everyday Hero: Jeff Richard and Jeff’s Barbering

Jeff Richard and his barbers at Jeff’s Barbering are this week’s Everyday Heroes for their impressive contribution to Lowcountry Bald and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Richard says his customers helped them raise nearly $12,000, making them the top team at last weekend’s event at Butcher and Boar in Mount Pleasant.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation raises money to fund research for childhood cancers.

According to the organization’s website, more children are lost to cancer than any other disease, yet less than four percent of the National Cancer Institute’s budget is dedicated to childhood cancers.

“I can’t tell you how many people went to the ATM in the barbershop, took out $100 and handed it to me and said, put this toward the fundraiser,” said Richard.

He says he is already planning for next year, and hoping they can top this year’s total.