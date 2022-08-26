GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Win or lose, the Goose Creek High School football team is celebrating this season.

The team made history during their first game as sophomore Maya Lyz became the first girl to ever score a point during a football game.

She plays on the women’s soccer team, which is what inspired some of her new teammates to suggest she try out to be a kicker.

Head coach Jason Winstead said that she fit right in to the team dynamic.

“It’s different… But for her and for us…, she’s on the team. She’s one of us.”

Maya said that joining the team was like gaining 50 brothers.

She’s not afraid of getting hit on the field because she’s got brothers like quarterback Drew Moore protecting her.

“I don’t think I’d ever get hit because they’re blocking. [Moore] won’t let anybody hit me,” she said.

When asked what it was like to make history with her field goal last week, Maya simply said it feels “cool to be the first woman kicker.”