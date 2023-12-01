CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A story about a kid born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island. This is Bill Spraul.

Bill retired to Charleston 13 years ago and has family here, but after sitting with Bill at his kitchen table, we took a trip back in time.

It was a much simpler time, and for Spraul, growing up outside New York, he realized his passion early was baseball.

“We all just played ball after school; we played ball in the street, stickball. I would take a baseball in the winter in my bedroom, and I would stack my bed backboard with pillows, and I would throw a baseball during the winter against the bed,” said Spraul.

Bill was just a teenager when Carl Spooner, a pitcher for the Dodgers in Brooklyn in the mid-1950s, needed a place to live and ended up living with the Spraul’s.

“I used to catch Carl every day almost when I could. Come home from school after practice; it was daylight, he’d throw to me, he’d loosen up, he said, listen, I’m going to put a little on this; I said, fine, put a little on it, Carl.”

“And every time I throw the ball, it was [here, here, here], not [there, there, there],” Spraul said. “He (Spooner) asks me how can you keep throwing the ball in the same place at 14? I said I don’t know, but it comes naturally.”

Spraul was so good. Spooner asked Spraul’s dad if he could come to Ebbets field and catch for the big leaguers.

“My dad said sure, send him down; they picked me up at 14 and put me behind the plate. They just put me there, and I could handle these guys, catch these guys they were totally shocked,” Spraul said. “I would just come in, change, come out, catch, just doing it.”

He was doing it for some of the best pitchers in the game. Guys like hall of famer Sandy Koufax, Carl Erskine, and Clem Labine.

“What was it like? Indescribable,” Spraul said. “I was living the dream. I went there as much as I could.”

The dream ended at least in Brooklyn when the Dodgers moved West to L.A.

“The bottom fell out. I mean, I literally cry in the street with other friends. We cried.”

Spraul’s career was just starting; he played for the Journal American All-Star Team in high school, graduated, and signed a contract with Cincinnati a day later.

“I got a lucrative contract, I got a lucrative weekly pay, alright I got a Pontiac car Catalina, and I got my college education, five years,” Spraul explained.

After college, Spraul spent a few seasons in the minors with Geneva in upstate New York and then with the Yankees in Florida before hanging up his spikes in the mid-1960s and then a career at Northrop Grumman for 32 years.

Now, things have certainly changed in that time, especially in baseball, but the memories from long ago seem like they happened just yesterday.

“I appreciated every minute of it; things were a lot different 50 years ago, 60 years ago, they didn’t play for millions and billions and this and that. There were some real great ballplayers that played,” Spraul said.

And Bill Spraul was one of them. Bill Spraul is still in baseball; you can find him at Shipyard Park ball fields in Mount Pleasant, working in the press box or helping out where needed.

Bill made sure to mention that beautiful complex and the people running it, like Greg Ray, Jason Murray, Lloyd Stuart Jr., and Russell Weeks.

If you see him say hi, I guarantee you won’t be disappointed with the conversation.

