Last summer we introduced you to two young ladies who used their school break to start a business. Now the young entrepreneurs have added a new title, philanthropists. Armani and Amaya Jefferson are our Everyday Heroes. The Jefferson and Hamilton sisters have an unbreakable bond. They are bonded in love, business, and helping others. Thirteen-year-old Armani and twelve-year-old Amaya Jefferson are the owners of Mani and Maya's Fruity Treats. They specialize in fruity lemonade, smoothies, pineapple drinks, and pineapple boats. The honor roll students just celebrated their first anniversary in business. Armani says, "It's taken off because we are starting to do bottles now, and we're starting to ship, and we're starting to sell in restaurants now. At first it was just in our front yard type of them or at home type of business, and everybody contacted us about events to get us in restaurants and stores, and so it really helped to boost our business."

The duo also held a Kidz Entrepreneurs Expo. "We had a Kidz Entreprenuer Expo in April, and it was basically help kids to encourage them and motivate them to start their own business too, because you're never too young to accomplish your dreams. it turned out really good. We raised a lot of money and half of that proceeds went to MUSC," says Armani.