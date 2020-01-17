Everyday Hero: 10-year-old honored after saving his grandmother’s life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A quick-thinking and acting 5th grader is being celebrated as a hero after he remembered what he saw in a medical video.

Thanks to him, his great grandmother is alive, well, and making jokes.

“I didn’t know if she was tired or not because she sounded like she was tired,” said 10-year-old David Brown. “I saw her mouth drooping a little bit. So, I asked her a question: if she fell and she said (said) she fell, and that’s how I knew she was having a stroke.”

Brown says what he learned on social media helped him save his grandmother’s life.

“It was on my recommendation page and I clicked on it because I really like to see stuff with doctors on it and medical stuff,” he explained.

The 10-year-old said these words stuck with him; “…that if an elderly man or woman falls down, they might be having a stroke.”

David knew he had to act fast – just like the video said.

He called his mother who recognized the signs of stroke and they called an ambulance.

“I started crying because I didn’t know what was going to happen to her. I didn’t know if she would come out dead or alive.”

Ethel Mar Brown survived the stroke. Sense of humor intact as she tells us her age.

“38,” she said with laughter. “82.”

She says usually David asks too many questions.

“Nosey, too.”

And that nosiness paid off.

“He is a hero.”

And that’s why Roper Saint Francis recognized David for his amazing act.

“He diagnosed his grandmother with having a stroke and we wanted to recognize him as a hero. She here today doing very well because of him,” said,” Tabitha Nolen, Stroke Program Manager at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

David is happy he knew what to do – when it mattered most. “she means a lot to me,” he said.

He learned these signs of stroke from a video. So, here is a quick reminder.