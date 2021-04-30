Everyday Hero: 71-year-old Summerville man has been mowing neighbor’s lawns for decades

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As sure as the Azaleas bloom in the springtime, you will find 71-year-old Roy Wright pushing his lawnmower off Bryan Street in Summerville.

Since Wright’s father built the house in 1971, he has been mowing his own yard, then heading over to mow his neighbors’ yards. He refuses to take anything in return for his work.

He says a strong work ethic was instilled in him at a young age. He lived on a farm before moving to Bryan Street when he was in the eighth grade.

Wright has been living on that same street ever since. He has developed a deep sense of pride in his neighborhood, and takes it upon himself to keep it looking good.

He says he does what he does to help the neighborhood and himself. “I always try to help the neighborhood… it makes everything real nice for everybody.” Wright went on to say “if everybody’s happy, I’m happy.”