SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a family affair at Cane Bay High School and everyone watched as a milestone was surpassed on the basketball court.

Varsity basketball player Alaina Nettles was all smiles as the senior passed the 1,000-point mark during the Cobras’ game against Timberland High School recently.

Basketball is a way of life for the Nettles family. Mom, Tanji, watched and recorded the action while sitting in the stands with her son. Her dad, Cedric, is an assistant coach with the team.

Nettles grew up overseas at an air base in Germany while her dad served. They came back to the states in 2018 when he was reassigned to Joint Base Charleston.

It was in Europe that she learned to play the game.

Alaina played with a boys’ travel team in Germany – she said playing with them sharpened her skills.

She has been playing girls’ varsity ball since the 8th grade, all-state and elite 8. And she would surely have surpassed the 1,000-point mark sooner had it not been for a COVID-shortened sophomore season.

Winning has not been a problem. Cane Bay won its first region championship last season. But humble in her success, saying it wouldn’t be possible without her coaches, teammates, and especially, her family.

Alaina Nettles is staying close to home after life in high school. She has signed to play basketball at Charleston Southern University next season. It should come as no surprise given the bond she has with her family.