CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A symbol of American pride, made start to finish right here in the Lowcountry.

Allegiance Flag Supply was started by Max Berry, along with Wes and Katie Lyon. Berry said they started the company when they learned just how many American flags were being made overseas, specifically in China.

“Of all of the things that should deserve to be made in the USA, the American flag should be at the top of that list,” Berry said.

The business started out of their garage. None of them knew how to sew or market the product, but they knew they wanted to make high-quality American flags out of 100% domestic materials.

Now, they have over 20 employees making between 300 and 500 hand-cut, individually-sewn flags every day.

“People really enjoy having a flag made in America by Americans,” Berry said.

After seeing the success of their flags, Allegiance hopes to grow their business to become an “American lifestyle brand,” making everything from clothes to bags sourced and made in America.