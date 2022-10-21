CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ambassador Dennis Ross has been a leading expert in Middle Eastern policy for decades, working under the George H.W. Bush Administration, the Clinton Administration, and as a special assistant to President Obama.

He was in town recently to speak at the College of Charleston about the current state of affairs in the Middle East and how Russia’s war on Ukraine is impacting the broader geopolitical landscape.

News 2 had the chance to speak with Ross one on one about his experience and what he believes are relevant factors influencing global affairs moving forward.

Ross has spent the past 40 years working to bring peace to the Middle East, watching as politics in the region and around the world shaped the longstanding conflict. But Ross said that the war in Ukraine poses a threat that this world has never seen before. And the actions taken by the United States in response to the war will color our reputation on the world stage for years to come.

In Ross’s estimation, Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated the level of support that the United States would provide to Ukraine, partially due to our lack of action when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, and partially due to our botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Everything he thought, he thought wrong,” Ross said. “He miscalculated completely.”

A strong United States response now is critical, as other countries like Iran, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia are watching closely.

But the United States is not the country that has the influence to bring Putin to the negotiating table, according to Ross.

“No one has more influence on Putin than China.”

Ross said that negotiations don’t necessitate Russia and Ukraine wanting the same things — rather, both sides need to content that the costs of the war are higher than the potential benefits. Right now, neither side feels that way.

However, Ross believes that if China were to threaten to cut Russia off, it could push Putin to the table. “That’s the one thing that could actually probably trigger a coup against Putin,” Ross said.

China’s increasing power doesn’t end with the war in Ukraine. Ross said that China could be the biggest threat to the United States in the future.

“China is different. A different kind of competitor. During the Cold War, we had the Soviet Union. They were never an economic competitor; only military,” he explained. “China is both.”

Ross said that a successful relationship with China is likely based on a relationship that embraces the competition, but also identifies areas of common interest and lays out a set of understandings to manage that competition.