CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This Everyday Hero is personal, but well-deserved.

Judy Clark, my wonderful mother, always with me, always watching over me, and always up for an adventure.

Growing up, there was no shortage of laughs, and mom was often the ringleader. Some would say I get my sense of humor — and my looks — from her.

She is a source of strength and guiding voice even when she is not around. It always reminds me that everything is going to be alright.

An amazing mother and now an amazing grandmother, I’m lucky to see aspects of my mom peeking through in my own daughter.

They say “when you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know,” and I say they are right.

To all the mothers out there, happy Mother’s Day.