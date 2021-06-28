Everyday Hero: Camp Happy Days

Camp Happy Days works every day here in the Lowcountry to help kids who are battling cancer.

“Kicking kids cancer” has been their goal since 1982. It’s not an easy feat putting together the fun-whether it’s their “Dream Dates” program, hospital visits, or summer camps.

One man, Iain Riddle, does a whole lot to make it all happen. Riddle serves as Camps and Programs Director at Camp Happy Days based here in Charleston, his hometown: “Charleston kind of took care of me growing up, so it’s a way for me to kind of return the favor,” he said.

After spending a few years away from the Lowcountry he is coming up on four years at Camp Happy Days. Working at a non-profit means wearing a lot of different hats:

“We do everything from family assistance, to helping families play with bills, to doing dream dates, like mini make a wish days, and a couple of other programs throughout the year,” he said.

Riddle says it’s the basic joy that comes from giving back that keeps him going:

“I tell people that it’s great to fight for people that can’t fight for themselves, we have a really good, great opportunity to make the world a better place. I grew up with my mom, she would always tell me when you walk out the door you better come back in making it a better place. So that’s kind of what we do at Camp Happy Days and help kids that are in really rough situations be kids is what it’s all about.”

If you are interested in getting involved, just check out their website for more details on how to donate or volunteer: https://www.camphappydays.org/