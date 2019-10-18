Everyday Hero: Capt. Matt Tidwell

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon says, Captain Matt Tidwell deserves recognition, and is the definition of an Everyday Hero.

The 14-year veteran leads the department’s protective gear program, and Mixon says his positive attitude is contagious.

“Every day he comes to work,” says Mixon. “That caring attitude carries into the streets when he is on a medical call, whether it’s as simple as a bandage and a hug for somebody, or someone’s worst day.”

His boss says Tidwell put his leadership on display just this past weekend in the wake of the huge fire at the Harbor Point Apartments.

“We didn’t even ask him to come in, it was his off day, but he realized with his work schedule and the amount of gear that was dirty — 30 to 40 firefighters going into a building like that — he needed to come in and he stayed up all night,” said Mixon. “Washed it, dried it, and had it packed up at each station.”

“Don’t tell my wife I know how to do laundry,” Tidwell joked. “Hopefully [it] can set the tone for the next fire, having something established that way people can get into their reserve gear and get right back on the floor for the calls.”