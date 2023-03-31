CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water may be a basic resource, but there are over 2.2 billion people around the world who lack access to it. This is especially true in times of conflict and active war zones, such as in Ukraine, where Russia’s brutal invasion is entering its second year.

The Charleston Water Mission has been in Ukraine every step of the way, working to make sure safe water is available even in times of crisis.

Craig Williams is a disaster response consultant for Charleston Water Mission. He has become used to the constant air raid sirens warning of incoming fire. His job is to get clean water to as many people as possible, no matter what obstacles stand in the way.

“The intensity of what is happening now is greater than it was six months ago, even,” Williams said.

Williams is in Kiev, the country’s capitol and the former target of intense Russian aggression. He and 25 others run over a dozen water purifying systems, pumping out about 48,000 gallons of water per day.

“It’s a humbling experience to see the level of gratitude of people, especially under such extreme circumstances,” Williams said.

Charleston Water Mission has also distributed over 10,000 hygiene kits to Ukrainians displaced by the war, providing necessities like sanitation items, tooth brushes, and soap.

While the organization typically responds to natural disasters, Williams said Water Mission is ready to help under any circumstance. “When humanity needs a hand, it’s up to some people to step up and be there,” he explained.