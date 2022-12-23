GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 16 year old from Goose Creek is being called a hero after he saved a drowning dog from a pond.

On Black Friday, Donna Lee let her two-year-old Doberman, Alex out in the yard without realizing the gate was open.

She searched for hours and finally got a call from the Berkeley County Animal Center saying they had Alex, and she had been through quite an ordeal.

After Alex got out, she wandered all the way down to the Goose Creek Police Department, where Christopher Riley and his cousin were fishing in a pond behind the station.

Alex decided to take a swim, but was soon in over her head — literally.

Riley saw Alex struggling and didn’t hesitate to jump in.

“She went under and that’s when I took off my shirt and I just jumped in,” Riley recalled. “When I got to her she was on the bottom and I swam down and picked her up… She was trying to bite me and stuff, and I just swam her to the bank and kind of tossed her up onto the bank.”

Riley passed Alex off to the police department, who dropped her off at the Berkeley Animal Center.

When Lee called to thank the Goose Creek Police Department for bringing Alex to the shelter, they told her that the person who really deserved thanks was “the boy that was on the golf cart.”

Lee took to Facebook to find out who exactly that was. Now, she calls Riley her hero.

“It means the world to us,” she said. “We could never repay him or thank him enough.”

Riley doesn’t see his act as heroic — but more of a moral obligation.

“I couldn’t see her just drown and not do nothing, you know? I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t jump in. I had to,” he said.

This isn’t Riley’s first rescue, either. He saved his own dog and his mother from a lake in North Carolina after it was struck by lightning. He got both out of the electrified water and back to safety, then managed to get himself out.

His selflessness and bravery are things Lee said should be admired and emulated. Riley will be recognized at the next Goose Creek City Council meeting for his heroic act.