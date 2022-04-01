CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the National Alliance for Youth Sports, participation in sports is one of the greatest resources available for instilling valuable life skills in children.

No doubt, coaches have an enormous impact on children’s lives, their values, attitudes, ethics, and behavior. But one local coach is teaching young and old more than just sports.

You can find them on fields every day of the week – kids playing sports and coaches… coaching.

Meet the Gnats, an under 10 baseball team coached by News 2 alum, Brad Franko.

Mike Finley coaching on the mound and Pat Kelsey.

Kelsey may look and sound familiar. He’s also the head coach of the College of Charleston Men’s Basketball Team.

“I know a lot about basketball not quite as much about baseball,” he said. “My philosophy in baseball is swing hard in case you hit it,” he joked.

Kelsey admits coaching kids is one of the most important ways adults can influence the positive development of youth.

“You’re teaching the game of baseball but you are teaching life lessons as well. That’s what you do in coaching – it’s all relative,” said Coach Kelsey. “It doesn’t matter if you are coaching 8, 9 year olds or 19, 20 year olds like I am.”

Studies show coaches who give positive reinforcement, effective feedback, foster a caring climate and provide the best developmental outcomes for children. And research shows that when kids feel like they belong, their attendance, motivation, and retention increase.

Kelsey agrees and looks to another coach to back that up.

If you have an Everyday Hero you would like to feature on News 2, you can nominate them by clicking here.