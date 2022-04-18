CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coach Paul Runey has been teaching lessons on and off the court for nearly 50 years.

Runey was born and raised in Charleston. He began coaching when he was just 13 years old, leading the 12-year-old girls T-ball team to the city championship.

Now, Runey coaches at Bishop England, carrying on a family tradition. “We have, I think, five generations of Runeys at Bishop England,” he explained.

He is part of many other family traditions as well. Runey has coached mothers, and gone on to coach their daughters as well. Seeing his former athletes grow up and start families is something that Runey says makes him very proud.

Runey said the thing he loves about coaching girls is that they’re eager to learn. “That’s what I love about the girls,” he said, “regardless of the talent level, they’re always like a sponge. They wanna absorb all that you wanna teach them.”

In his 48 years coaching at Bishop England, Runey has coached everything from baseball to wrestling to tennis to basketball, and he’s never had a losing season.

Earlier this year, Runey celebrated his 750th win, but he says winning isn’t the only thing that makes a successful coach.