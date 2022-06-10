CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When most people are asked what they want to be when they grow up, they say an athlete or an astronaut or even the President of the United States. An alligator wrestler usually doesn’t make the list, unless you’re Courtney Bayles.

Bayles is the Animal Control Supervisor for the Charleston Police Department. She handles everything from alligators to snakes to pet dogs with bad attitudes.

“We do it all,” she explained. “From barking dog complaints to animal bites to animals in need.”

Bayles is training her team — dubbed the ‘Gator Girls’ — to keep people and animals in the Lowcountry safe. And she’s doing it on the fly.

“This is all on-the-job training,” she said. “You can panic afterwards, but staying confident in that moment, and knowing that you have a job to do, you have a duty to the public, to these animals, is super important.”

Bayles is also focused on educating the public. She said that many people are afraid because they’re unfamiliar with some of the Lowcountry’s wildlife. It is her job to make sure that everyone — people and animals — can peacefully coexist.