CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For many of us, the Fourth of July means family, friends, fireworks, food, and plenty of red, white and blue.

As you drive down River Landing Road, the red white and blue is hard to miss. There are flags as far as the eye can see, filling the Field of Honor.

Each Independence Day, the Daniel Island Exchange Club plants the flags to honor heroes of all types: military members, veterans, teachers, first responders, and more.

Project Leader Ron Zumstein said there are about a thousand flags, all representing specific people.

“We have school teachers, we have first responders, the Charleston 9 has flags out here. It’s just a lovely sight,” Zumstein said.

Each flag costs $25 and proceeds go to local organizations like Fisher House, 180 Place, and Palmetto Warrior Connection.

Zumstein said the program has “taken off” recently, raising an estimated $50,000 this year.

He said he visits the field nearly every day and is often stopped by admirers, which he says is one of the best parts of the project.

“I always run into people that are out here just looking at the flags… [that] say how awesome this is, how inspiring this is. Anything that brings the community together is a good thing,” he said.