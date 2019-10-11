Everyday Hero: Disaster Relief

It’s been over a month since Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas.

The reality is relief and reconstruction will go on for years. News 2’s Brendan Clark introduces us to one woman who answered the call to help.

Kristine Wager was at a Clemson football game when she got the call from a friend at Water Mission asking her if she’d like to go to the Bahamas and help with Disaster Relief following Hurricane Dorian.

What Kristine saw with her own eyes is through the lens of her camera, catastrophic devastation. Kristine’s original mission was to get videos and photos, testimonials from people providing and receiving relief. But also filling in doing whatever was needed because the need is great.

Bahamian officials struggling to deal with this wide-ranging disaster that has crippled infrastructure. Sean McSwain with Water Mission saying mobilization is difficult because the area of destruction is so widespread and that’s what makes people like Kristine so important. She is able to tell a story through pictures and videos so people can see the need firsthand.

Kristine says the safe water that Water Mission has provided has saved lives in the Bahamas. It’s the only clean water the people have down there right now.