CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Gerald Wilson is a self-proclaimed “country boy.” He was born and raised in Hartsville, South Carolina and was the first one in his family to go to medical school.

Ever since he was six years old, Wilson knew he wanted to be a doctor. Medical school is never easy, but being one of only four Black students in his MUSC class of 165 added another layer of difficulty. Wilson didn’t let that deter him.

“I wanted to be the best I could be and I wanted to take care of my patients the best that I could,” said Wilson.

And he did. He worked for over 40 years in healthcare, was the South Carolina Medical Association’s 2017 physician of the year, and received South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto.

In his retirement, Wilson is now advocating for organ donation with the South Carolina’s organ procurement organization, Sharing Hope, SC. His goal is to improve access to quality health resources in the multi-cultural community.

“Health equity has been a big problem, we know, particularly for minority populations like Blacks, Hispanics, and others. My efforts are to see that we begin to see equity in healthcare.”

Wilson said he has seen improvements recently and is optimistic going forward.

“Fortunately now, we are seeing a much better mix,” he said. “[MUSC] has made great efforts in trying to make sure that all patients who need transplants can be equitably offered the opportunity.”

Wilson hopes that his impact on the healthcare community is far reaching. As a tribute to his efforts, the boardroom at Sharing Hope was recently named in his honor.