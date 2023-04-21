CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When you meet Elisa Ruff, it’s clear she loves to smile. But it hasn’t always been that way.

Born and raised in Italy, a bad experience during her childhood left her with a lifelong fear of the dentist. She moved to the Lowcountry in 2016, and by 2018, years of neglect left her in need of full-mouth reconstruction.

The procedure is expensive, so Ruff decided to go to Mexico for the surgery. She found a surgeon online, paid cash up front, and left with a mouth full of problems. She returned five times to try and fix the issues, but each time things got worse.

“I was so depressed,” she said. “I lost the money, I could not fix my teeth… There is only so much a person can take.”

Then, she met Dr. Jason Hehr, a former Stingrays player turned oral maxillofacial surgeon. When he met Ruff, he knew he had to help.

“She’s just a really nice lady… She needed someone to take this and just get it right for her,” he said.

Dr. Hehr and his team got to work. After two hours of surgery, Ruff had a new smile. She credits Dr. Hehr with turning her life around.