He’s a grill master who serves up more than his signature barbeque. He’s fired up to serve his community. Eliot Middleton is our Everyday Hero.

Eliot Middleton, owner of Middleton’s Village Barbeque has a heart to serve communities. He says, “It’s all about sharing what you have. That’s what the world should be about. Helping people, that’s just what I like doing.”

From serving up his signature barbeque for free to feed linemen working to restore power, organizing food and supply drives for people left devastated by natural disasters, to feeding students and teachers free of charge at local schools, and organizing holiday food drive, Middleton stays busy.

Middleton and an anonymous donor gave Thanksgiving groceries and his signature barbeque to families in need in Georgetown county. “People would have gone without,” Brown’s Ferry Elementary principal Tawanna Grant says. “This was beyond a blessing. This was truly heart felt, and I’m so honored they chose Brown’s Ferry.”

Middleton says he focuses on rural and under served areas to give back. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary says, “He’s an awesome guy. He has a heart big as this world. When he comes down to cook, he also gives things away. He really wants to serve those underprivileged areas. You don’t find that often. This guy is God sent. He’s an Everyday Hero in my heart and many others. His food is really good too. That’s the thing. This is top of the line BBQ, so I don’t know where else you’re going to find this. Eliot certainly is my hero.”

Middleton also traveled with Town of Mount Pleasant leaders to Denver, Colorado to represent the town when they won the All American City award for their role in creating the bridge march.

Middleton takes his daughter along to his community events so she can see how giving back helps others. He says, “For my kids to see exactly what I’m doing as far as interacting with different communities, different people, when they grow up, they can have this same feeling to want to give back and help out. It’s not about the amount you have. If you have a hundred bucks you can give back and share it with somebody.”

He says being able to help others is a blessing. “It’s a feeling that I get doing it. best feeling in the world,” says Middleton.