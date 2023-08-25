CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you go aboard the USS Yorktown and Laffey at Patriot’s Point, you’ll notice they are full of history.

Volunteers, mostly veterans like Frank Shorter, proudly tell those stories.

He served in the US Navy Reserve from 1969 to 1975. He’s been coming to the Yorktown since 1975 as well.

One thing stood out to him.

“I saw hose racks that did not have hoses on them,” he said. It’s a small detail, but he wanted the ship to look the way it did when it was in operation.

Frank reached out to some of his friends at local fire departments and got ahold of some expired hoses.

He now spends his days rolling the hoses out, putting them on the racks, and keeping them looking sharp.

He’s put 85 hoses aboard the Yorktown and Laffey — just some of the many contributions the volunteer veterans make.