Everyday Hero: Fred Neuville

Taking care of the kids in his community is Fred Neuville’s mission. He’s an admitted ‘homer’, and wants the kids of Johns Island to succeed in life, so he’s helping raise money for their education.

It started as an idea about connecting a community to its school, and making sure graduates have the support they need to continue their education.

Neuville says the idea was a ‘no-brainer’.

The owner of Fat Hen on Johns Island says, a friend brought him an idea about tying his popular restaurant to a scholarship fund. It’s given life to the mantra; it takes a village.

“To this day we’ve raised $28,000″, said Neuville. ” We have three recipients, one is in cyber security, one is in nursing, and one is in business.”

Right now each student gets $500 per school year. However, with the success so far, Neuville says they’re looking to increase the amount each one gets.

None of it possible without the support of the community.



“You keep all the money here, so it’s all Johns Island based and it really has grown into a community thing,” said Neuville.

One of the primary ways they raise the money is through a pair of fundraisers. The next one is April 26th at the Fat Hen, on Maybank Highway.