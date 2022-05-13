CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When Ms. Inell Greene talks, people listen.

After nearly 60 years as a math teacher in Charleston, she knows how to command the attention of a room.

Greene said that teaching is something she always wanted to do. She and her four siblings were raised by their mother in a humble home. She was the only one to graduate from college. Immediately after graduation, she was offered a job teaching math back home in Charleston.

Since 1963, she has taught at schools all across the Lowcountry, spending the past 15 years at Charleston Development Academy.

“I love to teach, I love the math. I love to see their faces when they say ‘I got it!’ I just love it,” Greene said.

Over her nearly six decades in education, Greene has taught thousands of children. She has watched them grow up to be doctors, lawyers, judges, and more. Helping shape their lives is what she is most proud of.

Greene has made a big impact on her coworkers as well. As a mentor for a new generation of teachers, Tanesha Martin said Greene is the first person she runs to when she needs help.

But at nearly 81 years old, Greene is ready to retire. She said she is looking forward to spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren and one great grandchild. While she knows leaving this big part of her life behind will be difficult, Greene said she has nothing but good things to look forward to in her next chapter: