CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help.

Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief in 2019. The nonprofit uses 100% of donations to directly assist those affected by natural disasters.

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, he and his team filled a trailer with food and headed down.

Hough said that without power, nearly all of the first responders working to pick up the pieces in Florida haven’t had a hot meal.

“We just fed 10 firemen lunch today… those guys haven’t had anything but granola bars and cold water MRE’s since the storm. Any hot plate of food is very welcomed by everybody.”

Hough and his team are sleeping in the food truck and taking baths with a water hose, but he doesn’t care as long as he can provide a hot meal for those in need.

“We take a hot meal for granted, period. I don’t care who you are, if you get hot meals on a daily basis, you are taking it for granted. Families coming up here, a dad with two kids and a wife, just lost everything, the house is completely gone, there is a lot to be said for him, being able to bring his family to a place that is going to be able to give them a hot meal. It’s a little bit of hope, it’s a little bit of normalcy, and it lets them know there are people out there looking out for them- not to give up,” he said.

He hopes that by helping those in need, he can inspire others to do the same.

If you are interested in supporting Southeast Rescue and Relief mission, you can sign up to volunteer or donate at their website: southeastrelief.org