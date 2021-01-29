Everyday Hero: Kenny Moore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On March 16, 1977, Kenny Moore heard his mother shriek.

She was standing on the Ellis Creek Bridge, where a car had just flipped over the edge and was sinking upside-down into the creek below.

Moore sprung into action. He jumped into the creek and swam towards the car, only identifiable by it’s wheels sticking out of the water.

It was murky and he couldn’t see anything, but he managed to find a door and yank it open, freeing five teenagers clinging to life and fighting for the disappearing air pockets.

Billy Truelove, Nancy Farris, Robert Alley, Kim Jewell, and Susie Bowick all owe Moore their lives, according to Bowick. Now 59 years old, she still remembers the day clearly:

“We were drinking alcohol… Billy didn’t know the roads very well.”

She remembers gasping down a breath of hot air, thinking it was her last. Then Moore showed up.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be alive today.”

For more than 40 years, the group of teens was unable to thank Moore, until a reception at his church. They called him a Godsend, a product of divine intervention.

Now, the intersection at Camp Road and Riverland Drive will be named after Moore, to recognize his heroic efforts.

Moore is still humble about the event:

“I was blessed and they were blessed to be in the right place at the right time.”