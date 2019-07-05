Everyday Hero: Kimberly Bradley

Tonights Everyday Hero is a teenager who learned the lifesaving lesson about being in the right place at the right time.

Before Kimberly Bradley could start a day of babysitting a group of children, this fast-thinking 14-year-old had to save the life of one of them.

A scream that sent 14-year-old Kimberly Bradley rushing outside to find a little girl face down in a pool.

“I was scared but it was just like I knew what to do. I immediately jumped in the pool and I grabbed her and I got her out of the water and I put her on the deck .”

Kimberley said she knew she had to think fast because the child’s life was on the line. She recalled everything she learned in CPR training.

Breathing life into the little girl and hoping she would survive. She did not actually know the child she was going to be babysitting.

Kimberly stated that they had met for the first time just a few minutes earlier.

There is no doubt that Kimberly is a hero, she saved a child’s life.

Kimberly says she is grateful she was ready, willing and able to be in the right place at the right time.