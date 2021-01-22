Everyday Hero: Lance Cpl. Griffin Allison

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Being in the right place at the right time may have helped this week’s Everyday Hero save a life. Had he arrived just seconds later, the outcome would have been much different.

Lance Corporal Griffin Allison, a Lowcountry native, has been with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for eight years. And on the night of December 14th, 2020, he rushed to action after witnessing a serious crash in Awendaw while driving home from McClellanville.

“I was really happy with the outcome. It doesn’t always happen that way,” he said.

“I noticed it was a car that caught fire. There was no emergency personnel on scene, so I turned my blue lights on, crossed the median and secured the scene as quickly as possible,” he recalled.

A pickup truck had slammed into the back of a dump truck.

“As I approached the scene, the occupants of the dump truck let me know there was still a person inside.”

With help from those who were in the dump truck at the time of the crash, they were able to open the door to the pickup.

“He had about one inch between him and the steering wheel. The vehicle had gotten impacted due to the collision and he had about one inch available to wiggle him out. But we were able to get him out and get him over to safety,” he said.

And it was just in time because only seconds later: “The upholstery caught fire and the vehicle completely went up in flames,” he said.

From start to finish, this incident lasted less than five minutes. Lance Cpl. Allison says he’s never been in this type of situation, so he’s grateful that his training and instinct to help others kicked in.

But as for being called a hero… “I just consider myself trying to do the right thing. Trying to do God’s will and trying to help someone like I would want to be helped.”

Lance Cpl. Allison says the best thing about the ordeal is the fact that his three children told him how proud they were of their father.