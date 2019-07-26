Everyday Hero: Larry Collett and Charleston Leaders

Charleston Leaders is a fairly new non-profit in the area, but the group is already making a huge impact on the leaders of the future by bringing the world-renowned Leader in Me program to our schools.

“Our hearts felt it, and we knew that this was something that we wanted to do here in the Lowcountry,” said Larry Collett.

As one of the founders of the organization, he says from the beginning they knew that education was going to be a big part of their mission. That’s why he helped organize a visit to a Leader in Me school last year, and was blown away.

“It was eye-opening for us,” said Collett. “When you walk into that school the children open the doors, they greet you, they look you in the eye and they say ‘welcome to our school’.”

That’s the spark that sent Collett and the leaders on a mission to implement the program which is raved about by teachers and administrators for its results. It focuses on the seven habits of highly effective people.

Earlier this year, Charleston Leaders presented checks to Devon Forest Elementary, and Sangaree Elementary to launch the program.

The biggest hurdle to getting this in every school in the Lowcountry is funding. Collett says it costs anywhere from $90,000 – $120,000. However, if schools want it, he says let him know and he will work to make it happen.

“When you hear that number it sounds pretty big, but when you break it down by 772 students over three years, it averages about $120 per child,” Collett said. “Now you can’t even buy an XBox for $120 dollars, but you can change the life of a child.”

If you would like to help Charleston Leaders with the Leader in Me program, click here to connect.