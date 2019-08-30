Everyday Hero: Laura Zucker

If you walk into the new or the old Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina, you will see life-saving medical technology, in a room with teddy bears and toys.

News 2 anchor Carolyn says today’s Everyday Hero knows from personal experience that “play with a purpose” helps young patients heal.

Laura Zucker is serious about play, that’s the reason she created a toy wish list and posted it on Amazon. Then she asked family, friends, and strangers in person and via social media to purchase their toys on the list for young patients being treated at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at MUSC.

Recognizing the need for play while a child is in the hospital is not learned from books but experience taught her.

Zucker is a driving force behind the child life program at the Children’s Hospital.

If you would like to purchase a toy from the wish list, you can click here.