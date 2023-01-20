CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A little girl with a big heart and a green thumb. Lily Hartline is only six years old, but she’s already making an impact on her community.

Lily was named the 2022 Volunteer of the Year by Katie’s Krops, a local nonprofit started in 2008 by Katie Stagliano. Stagliano started the organization when she was just a kid herself, and in the 15 years since, it has grown to include over 100 gardens across the country, all dedicated to feeding local communities.

Lily has been volunteering with Katie’s Krops since she was three years old. Last year, she logged more volunteer hours than any other volunteer, gardening, harvesting, and serving meals to those in need.

“She spends more time in the garden than anyone else. She is so caring and just always wants to help people,” Stagliano said.

She also has her own garden at home and started a monarch program to help save butterflies.

Another thing that makes Lily unique — she loves vegetables. Her favorite is cabbage because “they’re really big.” She said that a healthy diet is “really important so that you stay healthy and don’t get sick.”

Lily said that it’s “”pretty cool” to be named volunteer of the year, and that she has no plans to stop any time soon. She said that when she grows up, she wants to be “like Katie, because she’s really kind.”

If you want to be like Lily and Katie, you can volunteer with Katie’s Krops every week. Click here for more information.