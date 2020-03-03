Everyday Hero: Luke Payne

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – If you look at their website, over the past 31 years, 500 boys have called Windwood Farm home and say the services provided there take them one step closer to a brighter future and successful life in our community.

Some of the boys there have nothing, but as News 2’s Brendan Clark shows us, one Mount Pleasant teenager made a difference in their lives.

Meet 14-year-old Luke Payne.

The 8th grader at Christ Our King Stella Maris School knew exactly what he wanted to do with his service project.

“I started a bike drive to donate to Windwood Farms out in Awendaw,” he said.

With the help of his mother and social media… “My mom posted on Nextdoor and Facebook and they just started coming in.”

Luke didn’t just take the bikes and turn them over to Windwood Farms. Instead, he got bust in the garage.

“Some of them were really nice and some of them weren’t in the best condition, so I had to fix some of them up,” he said.

Odds are, if you wanted to find Luke, you’d just have to look in his garage.

The project began back in December and it took him months to get the bikes ready for the boys at Windwood.

“You enjoy it,” Brendan asked. “Yeah, it’s fun,” he replied.

A welcome sight as most boys his age are busy in front of their phones or playing video games. But here is this teenager with his tools covered in dirt and grease… but with a desire to help others who are less fortunate.

“I’ve seen people that have been out there a couple of times, and they said there are bikes, but they are in bad condition. So, I just wanted to resupply them with bikes,” he said.

In all, Luke had enough parts and donations to piece together 28 bicycles. A great scene at Windwood as the boys jumped on their new bikes and rode all afternoon.

Such a satisfying feeling, Luke said this may just be the beginning.

“I’ll probably keep donating bikes just to people in need,” he said. “Just because I have a lot more than I should. So, I’m going to donate some of the nice bikes to people that need them.”