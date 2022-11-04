CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We first met Miller David when he was just three and a half years old. News 2 was highlighting the work of Carolina Children’s Charity, an organization that helps kids like Miller who have birth defects and childhood diseases.

Miller, now 10, has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and uses a wheelchair.

“It makes my muscles a little bit weaker,” Miller explained. “The muscles don’t support my body weight enough for me to stand.”

Although he may encounter more everyday difficulties than most people, his attitude remains optimistic.

“I think it’s better to use a wheelchair because my legs don’t ever get tired,” he said.

And while most kids hide under the exam table when the nurse brings out a needle, Miller described a treatment that includes a four-hour shot to the arm as “kind of annoying.” He knows it’s necessary to help strengthen his muscles.

Between his treatments, physical therapy, chores, and schoolwork, Miller works on another project: the Go Miller, Go 5K.

The project started in 2014, but took a break when COVID-19 hit. Now, it’s back for the first year after a two-year hiatus.

Every year, the run raises money for a different cause. This year, Miller is honoring his grandmother who died of a brain tumor. All proceeds will go to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for brain tumor patient support.

The 2022 Go Miller Go 5K will take place November 12 at the James Island County Park. Click here to register.