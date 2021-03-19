Everyday Hero: Mystery donor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For 75 years, Saint Andrews Parks and Playground in West Ashley has been loved by Lowcountry children.

For almost just as long, the Parker family has been volunteering at the location, starting over 50 years ago with “Pops” Parker. He was inducted into the Saint Andrews Parks and Playground Hall of Fame in 2016.

Reah Ann Parker volunteers now. She says that her family is drawn to support kids in sports:

“I think it teaches them a lot…responsibility, it gives them a stable thing to do…, it teaches them how to listen.” Reah Ann Parker

Pops passed away in 2015, but his legacy is living on through his family, and through an anonymous $5,000 donation made in his honor.

Athletic Director Joshua Singleton says that especially after the pandemic, the donation has been a much-needed lifeline to keep the programs going:

“It’s a tremendous help, especially with… the pandemic. For a big donation like that to just, you know, come out of the blue, it really came at a time of need. It proves that that person understands the benefit of what we’re trying to do out here.” Joshua Singleton

Some of the funds went towards new baseball and softball equipment, which was much appreciated by the kids.