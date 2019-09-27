Everyday Hero: OJ McNeil

A local dance studio in West Ashley is empowering a student diagnosed with autism to come out of his shell and onto center stage.

When OJ walks in you know something pretty incredible is about to happen. He goes straight from picking music to hitting the dance floor.

OJ doesn’t miss a beat. OJ is 28-years-old and diagnosed with autism when he was about 3-years-old.

He doesn’t talk a lot but when he has a lot to say, its about dancing. He often shows his sly sense of humor.

OJ’s instructor Madelaine Kenner says OJ gained confidence through dancing at the International Ballroom Dance Studio. OJ’s mom says her son has found his footing on the dance floor.

OJ, the Beaux of the Ball, a two-stepper and an Everyday Hero.