CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Every year, Swim Across America raises millions of dollars to fund cancer research, prevention, and treatment, impacting the lives of patients and survivors across the country — including right here in the Lowcountry.

Brad Johnson was just 27 years old in 2003, when he began having persistent headaches. A few months later, he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that metastasized to his sinuses and lymphatic system.

He spent months going through chemo and radiation before he was finally declared cancer free.

Seven years later, his son Owen was born.

Thanks to the lifesaving treatment Brad received decades ago, he is able to enjoy things like biking, running, and swimming with Owen.

Though his dad’s battle with cancer happened years before he was born, Owen is doing his part to give back in hopes of giving other families the same positive outcome as his: fundraising for Swim Across America.

“It’s just an amazing thing, and it’s an amazing thing to know that he took this initiative,” Brad said of his son.

This year, Owen decided to do something special for his dad’s 20th anniversary of beating cancer: raise $20,000.

“I thought 20 years was a really big achievement,” Owen said.

An ambitious goal, but he’s already halfway there.

Brad and Owen will participate in the Swim Across America event June 10 on Kiawah Island, which will benefit MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.

